TOKYO Oct 31 Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Friday, with the recent slow but steady advance halted by sizeable gains in Tokyo shares.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.465 percent. The yield has declined steadily under the Bank of Japan's quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) policy introduced last year, touching an 18-month low of 0.460 percent last week.

The market took in stride a report that Japan will approve a plan by the Government Public Investment Fund (GPIF) to reduce the weighting of its JGB funds to 35 percent from the current level of roughly 60 percent.

Their shift will come as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on the GPIF to reduce JGBs and venture out into risk assets as a part of his reform initiative.

"There was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction early today as many in the debt market had anticipated 40 percent (for JGBs) instead of 35 percent. But it is simply a matter of GPIF selling and the Bank of Japan buying," said Makoto Noji, senior fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

Yield-hungry domestic institutional investors are also likely to absorb debt sold by the GPIF in the long run, Noji said.

The BOJ soaks up roughly 70 percent of the government's debt sales under its QQE.

The central bank is set to maintain its massive asset buying programme as it wraps up a two-day policy meeting on Friday and keep to an upbeat forecast that inflation will hit its 2 percent target next year, suggesting no further stimulus is on the horizon.

The Nikkei climbed 1.7 percent, boosted by a weaker yen and news Japan will allow GPIF to set a higher allocation target for its equity assets. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)