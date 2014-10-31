* Benchmark 10-yr yield touches 18-month low

TOKYO Oct 31 Super long Japanese government bonds rallied and the yield curve bull-flattened on Friday after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly announced fresh monetary easing steps that included boosting the amount of longer-dated debt it buys.

The BOJ surprised financial markets by expanding its massive stimulus spending in a stark admission that economic growth and inflation have not picked up as much as expected after a sales tax hike in April.

As part of extra stimulus, the central bank decided to increase its purchases of government debt from 50 trillion yen to 80 trillion yen ($450 billion to $720 billion) per year and extend the average duration of JGB holdings to around 10 years.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was down one basis point at 0.455 percent after touching an 18-month low of 0.435 percent.

The super long maturities rallied much harder, with the 30-year yield sliding 8 basis points to 1.570 percent, a nine-month low.

As a result, the 10-year/30-year yield spread flattened by 6.5 basis points to 111.5 basis points.

"The likelihood of further easing was not zero, but the amount of more JGBs the BOJ decided to buy and the longer duration of debt involved was a surprise," said a dealer at a Japanese bank.

"However, it remains to be seen whether the BOJ's bond-buying scheme can continue to function as market liquidity begins to dry up."

The market earlier took in stride a report that Japan will approve a plan by the Government Public Investment Fund (GPIF) to reduce the weighting of its JGB funds to 35 percent from the current level of roughly 60 percent.

Their shift will come as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called on the GPIF to reduce JGBs and venture out into riskier assets as a part of his reform initiative.

"There was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction early today as many in the debt market had anticipated 40 percent (for JGBs) instead of 35 percent. But it is simply a matter of GPIF selling and the Bank of Japan buying," said Makoto Noji, senior fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

Yield-hungry domestic institutional investors are also likely to absorb debt sold by the GPIF in the long run, Noji said. (1 US dollar = 111.2000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer & Kim Coghill)