TOKYO, Nov 7 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices slipped
on Friday, moving in sympathy with an overnight retreat by
Treasuries ahead of a closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls
release later in the session.
Liquidity-enhancing sales of 20-year to 40-year JGBs
conducted by the Ministry of Finance also weighed on the
longer-dated maturities.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis
point to 0.475 percent, edging away from a 19-month low of 0.435
percent hit after the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing
last week.
December 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.05 point to
146.40.
Treasuries fell Thursday after a large supply of
higher-yielding corporate debt diluted demand for government
bonds and as traders remained wary before the payrolls report,
which could further bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to
hike interest rates sometime next year.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)