TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese government bond prices gained on Monday despite a slight recovery in stock prices, with the 10-year yield hitting a record low after the Bank of Japan's bond buying operation results showed strong demand.

The yield on the current 10-year Japanese Government Bonds fell 3.0 basis points to 0.205 percent, the lowest record ever.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose as high as 148.65 and closed at 148.62, up 0.22 point on the day.

The BOJ bought a total of 780 billion yen JGBs on Monday in maturities longer than five years. The limited selling interest by market players, prompted further buying.

The market shrugged off a recovery in Japanese shares prices. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 17,014.29.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)