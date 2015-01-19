TOKYO Jan 19 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Monday despite a slight recovery in stock prices, with
the 10-year yield hitting a record low after the Bank of Japan's
bond buying operation results showed strong demand.
The yield on the current 10-year Japanese Government Bonds
fell 3.0 basis points to 0.205 percent, the
lowest record ever.
The 10-year JGB futures price rose as high as 148.65
and closed at 148.62, up 0.22 point on the day.
The BOJ bought a total of 780 billion yen JGBs on Monday in
maturities longer than five years. The limited selling interest
by market players, prompted further buying.
The market shrugged off a recovery in Japanese shares
prices. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 17,014.29.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)