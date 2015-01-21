TOKYO, Jan 21 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices eased
on Wednesday in thin trade as most investors stayed on the
sidelines awaiting the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting.
The BOJ is expected to cut its core consumer inflation
forecast for next fiscal year to below 1.5 percent from 1.7
percent projected in October, sources familiar with the bank's
thinking said.
It was seen maintaining its current asset buying programme,
though a surprise increase could not be ruled out.
The central bank did not offer to buy JGBs under its asset
purchase programme on Wednesday morning, as it typically
refrains on days it concludes its policy board meetings.
The 20-year tenor underperformed the rest of the curve ahead
of Thursday's monthly 1.2 trillion yen ($10.15 billion) 20-year
JGB auction to re-open the current issue number 151.
At midday, the yield on the 5-year JGB, which
dipped into negative territory for the first time ever on
Tuesday, was up 0.5 basis point on the day at 0.005 percent.
The 10-year yield also added 0.5 basis point
to 0.220 percent, after fluctuating in a narrow 0.215 percent to
0.225 percent range.
In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield rose
1 basis point to 0.875 percent, oscillating in a narrow 0.870
percent to 0.880 percent range, ahead of Thursday's sale.
Lead 10-yr March JGB futures moved in a range
between 148.41 and 148.55 before finishing at midday up 0.01
point at 148.48.
($1 = 118.2800 yen)
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Kim Coghill)