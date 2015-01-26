TOKYO, Jan 26 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds were mixed
on Monday in thin trading as short-dated bond prices gained on
firmness in Treasuries and European bonds, while longer-dated
bonds slipped as recent volatility in the sector sapped demand.
Five- to 10-year bonds traded firmer, also in anticipation
that the Bank of Japan would conduct a JGB purchasing operation
in the sector on Monday.
The central bank did announce such an operation and is
expected to buy twice more this week.
The 5-year JGB yield dropped 0.5 basis point to 0.010
percent while the 10-year yield fell 2.0 basis
points to 0.215 percent.
On the other hand, yields on longer-dated bonds ticked up as
trading in the sector remained illiquid. It has seen a spike in
volatility triggered by disappointment after the Bank of Japan
did not ease policy last week.
The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.075 percent
while the 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to
1.315 percent.
(Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)