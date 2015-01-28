TOKYO Jan 28 Japanese government bond prices slipped on Wednesday as brokers reduced their positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement later in the day and as Japanese share prices rebounded from early losses.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.285 percent , while the five-year yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.050 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price slipped 0.20 point to 147.86 , as the Nikkei share average rose to positive territory after initial losses.

Longer paper fared better, helped by buying by life insurers and foreign investors, traders said.

The 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.040 percent while the 30-year yield dipped 1.5 basis point to 1.290 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)