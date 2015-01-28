TOKYO Jan 28 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Wednesday as brokers reduced their positions ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement later in the day
and as Japanese share prices rebounded from early losses.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.285 percent
, while the five-year yield rose 1.5 basis point
to 0.050 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price slipped 0.20 point to 147.86
, as the Nikkei share average rose to positive territory
after initial losses.
Longer paper fared better, helped by buying by life insurers
and foreign investors, traders said.
The 20-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 1.040 percent
while the 30-year yield dipped 1.5 basis point to
1.290 percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)