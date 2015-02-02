TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Monday largely in sympathy with the likes of U.S.
Treasuries and German bunds.
A decline in Tokyo's Nikkei and a regular bond
purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan, a part of its
extensive easing scheme, also maintained a steady appetite for
JGBs.
However, some caution ahead of Tuesday's 2.4 trillion yen
($20.45 billion) 10-year JGB auction capped price gains.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis
point to 0.270 percent.
March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.04 point to
148.17.
U.S. Treasury debt prices jumped on Friday, with long-term
yields hitting record lows, as weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP
data raised speculation the Federal Reserve may delay hiking
rates.
($1 = 117.34 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)