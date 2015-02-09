TOKYO Feb 9 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Monday after a solid reading on U.S. non-farm
payrolls hit Treasuries to send their yields spiking.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5
basis points to 0.360 percent, edging towards a two-month high
of 0.400 percent struck last week.
March 10-year JGB futures fell 0.14 point to
147.37.
A regular bond-buying operation by the Bank of Japan, a part
of its extensive monetary easing scheme, and sluggish Tokyo
shares helped limit JGB losses.
The Nikkei was up a modest 0.2 percent, with the
lift from a weaker yen cancelled out to a large degree by
jitters over the Greek debt situation.
U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Friday, with the benchmark
10-year yield climbing to its highest since Jan. 12, after a
robust non-farm payrolls report rekindled prospects of the
Federal Reserve raising interest rates as early as in June.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team)