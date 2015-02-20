BRIEF-Ocean Rig announces over 75 pct support for restructuring agreement
* Ocean Rig announces over 75% support for restructuring agreement from holders of the company's consolidated indebtedness
TOKYO Feb 20 Most Japanese government bond prices were steady on Friday as solid results from the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations countered headwinds from falls in U.S. Treasuries.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGB was flat at 0.390 percent while the five-year yield was also unchanged at 0.115 percent. The 10-year JGB futures price ticked up 0.07 point to 147.33.
The BOJ bought a total of 1.18 trillion yen of JGBs from the one- to five-year zone and 10- to 40-year bonds.
There were limited sales of short maturities, underpinning the market.
Buying in longer maturities also produced solid prices, but the sector faced some selling pressure ahead of a 40-year JGB auction on Tuesday.
U.S. bond prices sagged on Thursday after better-than-expected weekly jobless figures shifted sentiment in favour of a start to Fed interest-rate increases sooner than later. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Starwood Capital Group acquires Holiday Inn Manchester City Centre
SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's economic activity in February slid 1.3 percent from a year ago, the central bank said Wednesday, its worst performance since the 2009 financial crisis, largely due to a strike at a major copper mine.