TOKYO Feb 26 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Thursday, with the market relieved after
witnessing decent investor demand for newly auctioned two-year
debt.
The benchmark 10-year yield stood unchanged
at 0.335 percent.
The yield has gyrated between a record low of 0.195 percent
struck in January and a recent peak of 0.450 percent hit earlier
this month, with lacklustre auction results proving a catalyst
for market volatility on a few occasions.
Auction results have drawn more attention from participants
as lower liquidity, a result of massive debt purchases under the
Bank of Japan's extensive easing scheme, has made the market
more volatile.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Thursday's 2.7
trillion yen ($22.70 billion) two-year sale rose to 4.39 from
4.25 at the previous auction in January.
March 10-year JGB futures was flat at 147.85 after
touching a three-week peak of 148.00 on options-related bids,
market players said.
($1 = 118.9500 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)