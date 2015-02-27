US STOCKS-Wall St rally fizzles after Fed minutes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.39 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary)
TOKYO Feb 27 Japanese government bonds edged higher on Friday, as the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations offset any impact on sentiment from the Nikkei stock average's rise to a 15-year high.
The BOJ offered to buy up to 400 billion yen ($3.35 billion) of JGBs maturing in five to 10 years, 400 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and another 400 billion yen in the 1-year to 3-year zone.
The yield on the 10-year cash JGBs inched down half a basis point to 0.330 percent.
The superlong zone also marked modest gains, with the 20-year yield falling 1 basis point to 1.145 percent and the 30-year yield also losing 1 basis point to 1.415 percent.
The Nikkei got a lift from data showing Japan's industrial output rose 4.0 percent in January from the previous month, surpassing already strong expectations of 2.7 percent growth.
But other data added up to a mixed picture, revealing a rise in the unemployment rate last month and a drop in spending and retail sales. Core consumer prices rose 2.2 percent in January from a year earlier, slightly less than economists' median estimate for a 2.3 percent annual gain.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended up 0.05 point at 147.90. ($1 = 119.2500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.03 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.39 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary)
WASHINGTON, April 5 Most Federal Reserve policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up, minutes from their last meeting showed.
* Failure to break 200-day moving average weighs * U.S. jobs data beats expectations * Dollar retreat after Fed minutes supports * Safe haven demand underpins prices ahead of Trump-Xi summit (Recasts with Fed minutes; updates prices) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON April 5 Gold fell from one-month highs on Wednesday after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted U.S. bond yields and the dollar but losses were limited after minute