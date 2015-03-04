TOKYO, March 4 Japanese government bond prices were lower across the board on Wednesday in response to overnight weakness in U.S. Treasuries, although strong results in the Bank of Japan's debt buying operation helped trim losses.

The BOJ bought one- to 10-year debt and the firm operation results released later in the session calmed sentiment bruised by Tuesday's lacklustre 10-year auction.

The central bank regularly buys large amounts of debt as part of its extensive easing scheme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up half a basis point at 0.405 percent after rising to 0.420 percent.

The super long zone lagged, with the 20-year yield up 2.5 basis points at 1.230 percent, as traders were wary ahead of Thursday's 30-year debt sale.

March 10-year futures were flat at 147.59 following a drop to 147.47.

Treasuries fell overnight, coming under pressure from corporate debt supply. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)