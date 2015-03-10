TOKYO, March 10 Japanese government bonds fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a four-month high after lacklustre results at a "liquidity-enhancing" auction.

The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 4 basis points to 0.465 percent, its highest since November 2014, and more than double its record low of 0.195 percent touched on Jan. 20.

Japan's finance ministry conducts monthly "liquidity-enhancing" auctions of older notes in order to improve market liquidity. The ministry offered 300 billion yen of JGBs with remaining maturity of 15.5 years to 39 years on Tuesday.

The superlong zone also skidded.

The 20-year yield rose 5 basis points to 1.265 percent , its highest since Feb. 17. The 30-year yield also rose to its higehst since that date, adding 5 basis points to 1.540 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures contract was down 0.36 point at 146.90.

Late on Monday, the Bank of Japan released the results of its new survey of bond market participants, which found a majority of dealers think that the bond market is not functioning well and that bid-ask spreads are not very tight.

The survey showed 35.9 percent of financial institutions are able to fill their orders, which indicates no problem with liquidity, a BOJ official told reporters. But more than 60 percent of firms said they are having some or a lot of trouble fulfilling orders.

The BOJ's buys about 80 trillion yen of debt annually under its under its quantitative easing programme, which critics say has caused liquidity to dry up and impaired market function. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)