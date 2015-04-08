TOKYO, April 8 Benchmark Japanese government
bonds edged down on Wednesday, while longer maturities performed
better, largely shrugging off the Bank of Japan's widely
expected decision to hold policy steady.
The current 10-year yield added half a basis point to 0.360
percent while 10-year JGB futures inched down
0.07 point to 147.58.
Undermining the appeal of bonds, the Nikkei stock average
hit a 15-year high.
The 20-year JGB yield edged down half a basis point to 1.125
percent. The 30-year yield shed 1.5 basis points
to 1.370 percent, though gains were capped by
caution ahead of the Ministry of Finance's monthly sale of that
tenor on Thursday.
The Bank of Japan refrained from bond-buying operations on
Wednesday, as it usually does on days it concludes its policy
board meetings.
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its massive stimulus
by an 8 to 1 vote, pledging to increase base money at an annual
pace of 80 trillion yen ($670 billion) through purchases of JGBs
and risk assets.
Board member Takahide Kiuchi, who has expressed concerns
that massive money printing could sow the seeds of a future
bubble, was the lone voice calling for the BOJ to cut back its
asset buying.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)