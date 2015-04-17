TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Friday as the market took heart from firm results in the
Bank of Japan's debt-buying operation.
Declines in U.S. and euro zone sovereign debt yields also
boosted JGBs, which saw its benchmark 10-year yield
drop as far as 0.300 percent, its lowest in three
weeks.
The two-year yield dipped half a basis point
to zero percent. The 30-year yield fell 2 basis
points to 1.295 percent.
The BOJ bought 780 billion yen ($6.56 billion) of JGBs on
Friday, of which 240 billion yen were for debt with remaining
maturities of 25 years or longer.
The purchase was part of the central bank's monetary easing
scheme, through which it regularly buys large amounts of debt.
Yields on top-rated euro zone bonds fell to record lows on
Thursday after the European Central Bank quashed talk it might
end its asset purchases early, while concern over Greece spurred
a hunt for safe-haven debt.
($1 = 118.9600 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)