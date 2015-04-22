TOKYO, April 22 Japanese government bonds inched
up on Wednesday, with the 2-year yield turning negative for the
first time since late January as a result of the Bank of Japan's
bond-buying operations.
The benchmark 10-year yield inched down half
a basis point to 0.300 percent. The 2-year yield
edged down half a basis point to -0.005 percent.
The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.14 billion) of
JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 375 billion yen in the 3-year
to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen in the 5-year to 10-year
zone under its massive asset-buying programme to boost liquidity
and stoke inflation.
Superlong JGBs slightly underperformed as investors prepared
to buy at a 40-year auction on Thursday. The 20-year yield
rose half a basis point to 1.065 percent, while
the 30-year yield was flat at 1.295 percent.
June 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.10 point at
148.03, compared to their morning close of 147.94.
A fresh stock market record kept bond sentiment in check.
The Nikkei index closed at another 15-year high above
the 20,000 level.
($1 = 119.4800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)