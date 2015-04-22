TOKYO, April 22 Japanese government bonds inched up on Wednesday, with the 2-year yield turning negative for the first time since late January as a result of the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations.

The benchmark 10-year yield inched down half a basis point to 0.300 percent. The 2-year yield edged down half a basis point to -0.005 percent.

The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.14 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 375 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen in the 5-year to 10-year zone under its massive asset-buying programme to boost liquidity and stoke inflation.

Superlong JGBs slightly underperformed as investors prepared to buy at a 40-year auction on Thursday. The 20-year yield rose half a basis point to 1.065 percent, while the 30-year yield was flat at 1.295 percent.

June 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.10 point at 148.03, compared to their morning close of 147.94.

A fresh stock market record kept bond sentiment in check. The Nikkei index closed at another 15-year high above the 20,000 level.

($1 = 119.4800 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)