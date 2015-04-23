TOKYO, April 23 Japanese government bonds fell
on Thursday, pressured by an overnight selloff in U.S.
Treasuries after a sharp rise in the yields on German Bunds.
An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds produced a
highest accepted yield of 1.470 percent, with 33.2167 percent of
the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, weakened to 2.58 from
the previous sale's 3.40.
The 10-year German yield was close to falling to
zero last week, but doubled in three sessions. U.S. 30-year
yields rose to their highest levels in five weeks.
A fresh stock market record also kept bond sentiment in
check. The Nikkei index closed above the 20,000 level
after touching a fresh 15-year intra-day high.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis
point to 0.310 percent.
The 20-year yield rose half a basis point to
1.070 percent, while the 30-year yield added 1.5
basis points to 1.310 percent.
June 10-year JGB futures ended down 0.08 point at
147.95.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)