TOKYO May 1 Japanese government bond prices extended losses on Friday as the market continued to feel the heat from a sobering rout in German Bunds.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 2.5 basis points at 0.350 percent, a three-week high.

The two-year yield climbed half a basis point to 0.005 percent, its rise slowed by the Bank of Japan's regular debt-purchasing operation centred on short-end JGBs.

Traders said foreign players sold JGBs in the wake of the rout in euro zone bonds, but the market's retreat was slower on Friday as some investors prepared for upcoming holidays by replenishing their inventories.

The Japanese financial markets will be closed from May 4 to May 6 for public holidays.

German Bund yields recorded on Thursday the biggest two-day jump seen since the darkest days of the euro zone crisis in 2011, as poor market liquidity exacerbated the impact of data confirming the euro zone had ended four months of deflation.

