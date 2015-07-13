TOKYO, July 13 Japanese government bond prices
started the week on a quiet note, edging down on Monday as the
central bank refrained from buying and as investors monitored
developments in Greece's debt crisis.
The Bank of Japan did not offer to buy JGBs under its asset
purchase programme as some traders had expected, according to
market participants.
At its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the BOJ
might slightly cut its economic growth forecast and warn of
heightening overseas risks.
Firmer stock prices also sapped demand for fixed-income
assets. The Nikkei stock index was up 1.6 percent in
afternoon trading.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was up 1
basis point at 0.440 percent, while the 20-year yield
added 1 basis point to 1.205 percent. The 30-year
yield was 1.5 basis points higher at 1.455
percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price was down 0.07 point
at 147.16 in afternoon trading.
Investors lacked any incentive to take new positions as they
awaited the outcome of an emergency euro zone summit meeting in
Brussels to discuss a compromise proposal on a third bailout for
Greece. A full session was set to reconvene later on Monday, a
spokesman for summit chairman Donald Tusk said.
On the supply front, the Ministry of Finance will hold a 300
billion yen ($2.45 billion) liquidity enhancement auction for
off-the-run superlong JGBs on Tuesday, and a monthly sale of 2.5
trillion yen of 5-year JGBs on Thursday.
($1 = 122.5400 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)