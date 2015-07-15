TOKYO, July 15 Japanese government bond prices
treaded water on Wednesday as the market awaited fresh cues from
a U.S. Congressional appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen later in the session.
Yellen said on Friday she expected a rate hike at some point
this year, and investors will have a chance to hear her latest
thinking at the semi-annual testimony which could have
implications on debt markets.
The benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at
0.455 percent.
The five-year yield rose a basis point to
0.125 percent as dealers sold to make room for an auction of the
maturity on Thursday. The Ministry of Finance will sell 2.5
trillion yen ($20 billion) of five-year JGBs at the auction.
The JGB market showed little reaction to the
well-anticipated decision by the Bank of Japan to stand pat on
monetary policy.
JGBs also took in stride the BOJ's decision to cut its
growth forecast for the year ending in March 2016 to a 1.7
percent increase from the 2.0 percent expansion it forecast in
April, as the move had been widely reported beforehand.
($1 = 123.3900 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)