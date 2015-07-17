Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
TOKYO, July 17 Japanese government bonds were mostly higher on Friday, supported by the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operations ahead of a holiday weekend.
Tokyo markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday.
The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs maturing in over 25 years.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield edged down 2 basis points to 0.420 percent, while the superlong zone also strengthened slightly. The 20-year yield shed 1 basis point to 1.195 percent, and the 30-year yield fell half a basis point to 1.455 percent.
But the 2-year yield inched up half a basis point to 0.005 percent, while the 5-year yield was flat at 0.110 percent.
The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.20 point at 147.32 .
On the supply side next week, the Ministry of Finance will conduct a monthly offering of 1.2 trillion yen of 20-yr JGBs on Wednesday. ($1 = 124.0300 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.