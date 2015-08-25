TOKYO Aug 25 Japanese government bond prices
fell on Tuesday as Tokyo stocks rebounded from hefty losses
while risk sentiment, battered by recent global market turmoil,
improved slightly.
September 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.18 point to
147.91.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 3 basis
points to 0.375 percent, pulling away from a near four-month low
of 0.350 percent reached late last week when widespread risk
aversion put government bonds in favour.
Losses in the super long maturities were slightly less
pronounced as Tuesday's 400 billion yen ($3.33 billion) 40-year
JGB auction attracted decent investor demand.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, came
in at 2.30. The market generally considers a ratio above 2.0 as
satisfactory.
Japan's Nikkei, dogged recently like global peers by
free-falling Chinese stocks, lost as much as 4.2 percent earlier
on Tuesday but was last up 0.6 percent in volatile trading.
($1 = 120.0200 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)