TOKYO Aug 27 Japanese government bond prices
slipped on Thursday as Tokyo stocks extended gains on the back
of ebbing risk aversion.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose one
basis point to 0.380 percent, moving away from a 3-1/2-month low
of 0.350 percent reached last week when a global turmoil in the
equity markets hit investor risk appetite hard.
September 10-year JGB futures lost 0.07 point to
147.90.
Losses in the short end of the yield curve was lighter
thanks to strong demand for new two-year debt. The bid-to-cover
ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, at Thursday's 2.5 trillion
yen ($20.83 billion) two-year JGB sale rose to 4.39 from 3.84 at
the previous sale last month.
Two-year JGBs have attracted steady investor demand as the
Bank of Japan's debt-buying scheme has made short-term six-month
and one-year bills in short supply.
The two-year yield rose half a basis point to
0.010 percent.
Japan's Nikkei share average rose one percent on
Thursday, adding to the previous day's surge, after a strong
rebound on Wall Street eased investors' fears of a prolonged
global market rout.
($1 = 120.0100 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)