TOKYO Aug 28 Japanese government bond prices
were little changed on Friday, with the negative impact from
rallying Tokyo shares and an overnight retreat by U.S.
Treasuries offset by the Bank of Japan's regular debt buying.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged
at 0.385 percent and the 20-year yield edged down
half a basis point to 1.150 percent.
The mid- to long-term JGB maturities were supported as the
BOJ bought 400 billion yen ($3.3 billion) of five- to 10-year
bonds on Friday as a part of its regular debt-purchasing scheme.
Market activity was subdued amid caution ahead of next
Tuesday's 2.4 trillion yen 10-year JGB auction.
Japan's Nikkei surged more than 2 percent, helped by
further gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. economic data
buoyed sentiment that had been shaken by fears of a China-led
global economic slowdown.
($1 = 120.9700 yen)
