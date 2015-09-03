TOKYO, Sept 3 Japanese government bond yields hit a three-week high on Thursday as Tokyo stocks rallied and reduced the appeal of safe-haven debt, while overnight losses by U.S. Treasuries also weighed on the market.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield touched 0.405 percent, highest since Aug. 11. The yield was last 1 basis point higher at 0.400 percent.

September 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.07 point to 147.90.

Caution ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report and a meeting of Group of 20 finance officials over the weekend limited JGB market activity.

Japan's Nikkei rose for the first time in four days as gains on Wall Street boosted sentiment and bargain hunters flocked to recently battered stocks. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)