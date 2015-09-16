TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese government bonds were
mostly lower but ended off their session lows after dipping on
Wednesday in line with U.S. Treasuries, stronger Japanese stocks
and lacklustre demand at a 20-year sale.
In cash trade, the yield on 20-year JGBs was
up 1 basis point at 1.135 percent, after earlier rising as high
as 1.150 percent.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at
0.370 percent after earlier rising as high as 0.395 percent, its
highest since early September.
The 10-year JGB futures price eked out a gain of 0.04 point
to end at 147.93 after dropping as low as 147.70.
The Ministry of Finance conducted its monthly auction of
20-year JGBs, offering 1.2 trillion yen ($9.98 billion) of the
notes with a coupon of 1.2 percent, 10 basis points lower than
that on the current 20-year JGBs. The lowest accepted price was
a lower-than-expected 100.30 to yield 1.181 percent.
The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 2.56 times,
down from 2.99 at the previous sale. The tail between the
average and accepted lowest prices widened to 0.27 from last
month's 0.07.
The Nikkei stock index ended up 0.8 percent.
On Tuesday, a rise in German Bund yields helped bolster
yields on U.S. sovereign notes, with two-year Treasury yields
hitting their highest in over four years and
long-dated yields touching their highest in nearly two months in
thin trading volumes ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
meeting.
But many are betting that recently volatile global markets
and increasing evidence of slowing growth in China will prompt
the Fed to stay its hand this month, instead of hiking interest
rates for the first time since 2006.
($1 = 120.2100 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)