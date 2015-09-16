TOKYO, Sept 16 Japanese government bonds were mostly lower but ended off their session lows after dipping on Wednesday in line with U.S. Treasuries, stronger Japanese stocks and lacklustre demand at a 20-year sale.

In cash trade, the yield on 20-year JGBs was up 1 basis point at 1.135 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.150 percent.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.370 percent after earlier rising as high as 0.395 percent, its highest since early September.

The 10-year JGB futures price eked out a gain of 0.04 point to end at 147.93 after dropping as low as 147.70.

The Ministry of Finance conducted its monthly auction of 20-year JGBs, offering 1.2 trillion yen ($9.98 billion) of the notes with a coupon of 1.2 percent, 10 basis points lower than that on the current 20-year JGBs. The lowest accepted price was a lower-than-expected 100.30 to yield 1.181 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, was 2.56 times, down from 2.99 at the previous sale. The tail between the average and accepted lowest prices widened to 0.27 from last month's 0.07.

The Nikkei stock index ended up 0.8 percent.

On Tuesday, a rise in German Bund yields helped bolster yields on U.S. sovereign notes, with two-year Treasury yields hitting their highest in over four years and long-dated yields touching their highest in nearly two months in thin trading volumes ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting.

But many are betting that recently volatile global markets and increasing evidence of slowing growth in China will prompt the Fed to stay its hand this month, instead of hiking interest rates for the first time since 2006. ($1 = 120.2100 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)