TOKYO, Sept 18 Japanese government bonds gained on Friday, tracking a rally in U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates steady instead of delivering the hike some investors had expected.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.335 percent, its lowest since April 30.

In the superlong zone, the 30-year JGB yield fell 4 basis points to 1.375 percent, its lowest since Sept. 8.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.27 point to end at 148.26, its highest close since Sept. 8.

The Bank of Japan offered to buy a total of 820 billion yen ($6.85 billion) worth of JGBs under its asset-purchase programme on Friday, including 400 billion yen in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 400 billion yen in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 20 billion yen of 10-year inflation-linked JGBs.

Trading was active in the wake of the Fed's announcement, and also ahead of Japanese holidays. Tokyo markets will be closed for much of next week, reopening on Thursday.

U.S. Treasury prices rose and yields skidded on Thursday, with two-year yields declining the most in a day in six and a half years.

Despite some encouraging domestic signs, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the external outlook was less certain. The U.S. central bank kept rates unchanged, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year.

