TOKYO, Sept 25 The benchmark Japanese government
bond yield touched a four-month low on Friday as purchases by
the Bank of Japan continued to tighten the supply of debt
available to investors.
The 10-year JGB yield reached 0.325 percent,
a trough not seen since late May. December 10-year JGB futures
rose 0.04 point to 148.36.
The BOJ has been buying large amounts of JGBs as a part of
its monetary easing scheme, sucking up much of the market's
liquidity in the process.
Strong investor demand for debt was revealed at Friday's 500
billion yen ($4.16 billion) "liquidity-enhancing" auction, where
the amount of bids exceeded 2 trillion yen for the first time.
Every month the finance ministry conducts these auctions, in
which older notes are sold, in an attempt to improve market
liquidity.
($1 = 120.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)