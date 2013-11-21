TOKYO, Nov 21 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Thursday, taking cues from weaker U.S. Treasuries after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting raised expectations that the central bank may scale back its stimulus sooner than expected.

Market players were also awaiting the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting on Thursday at which the BOJ is expected to maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy and upbeat economic projections.

The 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.620 percent, while 10-year JGB futures dipped 0.09 point to 144.82.

The 20-year JGB yield was up 1 basis point at 1.495 percent, while the 30-year yield was unchanged at 1.650 percent.

Overnight, the 10-year benchmark U.S. Treasury yield climbed 7.9 basis points to 2.7910 percent after breaking above 2.80 percent earlier in the session to a two-month high.