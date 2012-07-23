* Ten-year JGB futures climb to nine-year high

* JGB 10-year yield down 10.5 basis points this month

By Dominic Lau

TOKYO, July 23 Yields on 10-year Japanese government bonds hit a nine-year low on Monday as concerns that Spain may need a full-blown bailout lifted the appeal of government debt -- a development that also saw the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries hit a record low.

The 10-year JGB yield slipped 1.5 basis point to 0.725 percent, its lowest since June 2003, while 10-year bond futures rose 17 ticks to 144.63, not far from their record high of 145.09.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell to a record low of 1.4246 percent in Asian trade, while risky assets suffered, with Tokyo's Nikkei share average down 1.9 percent.

"Domestic investors have room to purchase more JGBs," said Chotaro Morita, chief rates strategist at Barclays Securities Japan. He said many regional banks and life insurers had been waiting in hopes that yields could go higher.

Instead JGB yields have been trending lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 10.5 basis points so far this month after falling 15.5 basis points in April-June, on concerns over the euro zone debt crisis and the slowdown in the United States and China.

The Spanish region of Valencia said on Friday it would apply to Madrid for financial help, spooking markets and complicating central government efforts to stave off a full-fledged bailout.

And over the weekend, tiny Murcia was on course to be the second Spanish region to request help from Madrid, as media reported half a dozen local authorities were ready to follow the footsteps of Valencia.

Morita said the 10-year yield was likely to rise above 0.80 percent in any correction.

"If the 20-year auction is smoothly digested, or there are some other environment factors related to overseas market, then the 10-year yield might be pushed further downward," he said.

Japan's Ministry of Finance is to sell 1.2 trillion yen ($15.3 billion) worth of 20-year bonds on Thursday.

Royal Bank of Scotland said it expected a reversal of 10-/30-year flattening after the robust auction of the 30-year debt two weeks ago.

"We recommend that investors who successfully built flattener positions at the 30-year auction unwind and establish steepeners as the 20-year auction delivers strong results with short covering," it said in a note.

Yields on 20-year bonds eased 2 basis points to 1.520 percent, while that on 30-year debt inched down 1 basis point to 1.730 percent.

The spread between the 10- and 30-year debt rose to 100.5 basis points after hitting a five-week low at 98 basis points last Thursday.

The five-year bond yield edged down 1 basis point to 0.170 percent, narrowing the spread between 10- and 5-year bonds to 55.5 basis points, its tightest since March 2009. ($1 = 78.5650 Japanese yen) (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)