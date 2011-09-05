Ten-year Japanese government bond futures rose half a point on Monday as investors flocked to safe-haven debt and slashed equity positions after a report on U.S. employment heightened fears of another recession.
September JGB futures 2JGBv1 were up 0.48 point at 142.77 after hitting a two-week high of 142.79.
The 10-year yield dipped 4.5 basis points to 1.015 percent, within striking distance of 0.970 percent, a nine-month low hit in mid-August.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)
