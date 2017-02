TOKYO Aug 9 The 10-year Japanese government bond yield fell below 0.985 percent to a nine-month low on Tuesday as investors rushed to the safety of bonds from risk assets on concern over the ripple effects of the first credit downgrade of U.S. debt.

The 10-year yield was down 2.5 basis points at 0.980 percent after hitting 0.975 percent, its lowest since November 12.

The JGB 5-year yield also fell to a 9-month low below 0.325 percent. pct (Reporting by Akiko Takeda)