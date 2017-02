TOKYO Oct 19 The yield on five-year Japanese government bonds rose to nearly a three-month high of 0.385 percent as renewed optimism about a solution to the euro zone debt crisis dented appetite for safe-haven government debt.

The five-year yield was up 0.5 basis points at 0.385 percent, its highest since July 29. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)