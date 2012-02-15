TOKYO Feb 15 The yield on the five-year Japanese government bond dropped to a three-month low on Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy.

The five-year yield fell a basis point and a half to 0.310 percent.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan eased policy by expanding its asset-buying programme by 10 trillion yen ($130 billion) to 65 trillion yen, with all of increase to be used to buy JGBs. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)