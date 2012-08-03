BRIEF-S&P says Connecticut's proposed state budget could lead to significant local government budgetary uncertainty
* S&P - Connecticut's proposed state budget could lead to significant local government budgetary uncertainty
TOKYO Aug 3 The yield on the two-year Japanese government bond dropped to its lowest level since July 2005, as JGBs rallied after inaction from the European Central Bank disappointed investors.
The yield on the two-year note slipped half a basis point to 0.085 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* S&P - Connecticut's proposed state budget could lead to significant local government budgetary uncertainty
* Contour Asset Management LLC reports a 5.6 percent passive stake in Zynga Inc as of Feb 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kOwUTr) Further company coverage:
(Recasts with equity drop, Fed speaker, adds quotes, updates prices) * Weaker stocks boost demand for bonds * March Fed hike odds drop after Dudley comments By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 16 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Thursday as weaker stock markets and a falling U.S. dollar increased demand for safe haven bonds, and after comments from a senior Federal Reserve official late on Wednesday were viewed as relatively dovish. U.S. stock markets were weighed d