U.S. Treasury to sell $82 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
TOKYO Aug 7 Japan's Ministry of Finance sold 40-year bonds at a lowest accepted price of 99.05 to yield 2.035 percent, the ministry said on Tuesday.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.48, down from 3.99 at the previous tender in May. A higher bid-to-cover ratio indicates stronger demand. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team)
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but the four-week average of such claims, considered a better gauge, fell to a 43-1/2-year low in a sign of a strengthening labor market.
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO