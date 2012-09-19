TOKYO, Sept 19 Japanese government bond futures
turned negative as investors digested the impact of the Bank of
Japan's decision to ease monetary policy on Wednesday.
The 10-year JGB futures contract for December was
down 0.01 point at 143.64 after dropping as low as 143.60. The
contract ended morning trade up 0.02 point at 143.67, and rose
as high as 143.90 after the central bank's decision.
The BOJ increased its asset buying and loan programme by 10
trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen, with the
increase earmarked for purchases of government bonds and
treasury discount bills.