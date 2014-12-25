TOKYO Dec 25 Japanese two-year government bonds
were sold for the first time at negative yields on Thursday,
underlining strong demand for the debt under the Bank of Japan's
qualitative and quantitative easing policy, through which it
buys large amounts of short-term debt.
The Ministry of Finance sold 2.5 trillion yen ($20.80
billion) of two-year JGBs in which the average accepted yield
was -0.0030 percent. The result comes in the wake of the
two-year yield dropping to a record low of -0.040
percent last week.
Negative auction yields have moved steadily along the
Japanese yield curve, with three-month and one-year bills
already sold at sub-zero yields earlier this year.
In Europe, the two-year German bund yield has
spent most of its time since August beneath zero, while in the
Swiss government debt market even the five-year yield
has gone negative.
($1 = 120.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team)