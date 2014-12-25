BRIEF-Smart REIt announces redemption of 3.385% series J senior unsecured debentures
* Smart Real Estate Investment Trust announces redemption of 3.385% series j senior unsecured debentures
TOKYO Dec 25 The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield dropped to a record low on Thursday as investors moved down the curve seeking higher yielding debt in a holiday-thinned market.
The 10-year yield dropped 2 basis points to 0.310 percent, its lowest on record.
Highlighting how low yields have become under the Bank of Japan's qualitative and quantitative easing policy, through which it buys large amounts of short-term debt, two-year government bonds were sold for the first time at negative yields. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
WASHINGTON, March 14 The Trump administration is working with Congress on amending the proposed Republican healthcare bill through talks with leaders in the House of Representatives, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 14 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the Congressional Budget Office report on a Republican healthcare plan indicated a path to lower insurance premiums, a lower deficit and significant entitlement reform.