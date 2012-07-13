DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
TOKYO, July 13 Japan's 20-year government bond yield fell to a near two-year low on Friday, driven by safety bids after Moody's downgraded Italy's credit rating and ahead of the release of Chinese economic growth data.
The 20-year yield slipped 3 basis points to 1.565 percent, its lowest since August 2010, while the 10-year yield inched down 1 basis point to 0.755 percent, hitting a nine-year low for the third day in a row. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Michael Watson)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)