TOKYO Feb 19 For many months it seemed certain that with the Bank of Japan buying more bonds than the Ministry of Finance issued, bond prices had nowhere to go but up.

But that conviction is being severely tested by a month-long rout in Japanese government bond (JGB) prices which has damaged many players' trading books.

In addition, a subsequent sudden spike in price fluctuations raised fears of a vicious cycle of rising volatility prompting more selling by risk-averse investors - a mechanism that led to a bear market that lasted about three months in 2003, and could do so again.

"At the moment, it's like the market took a punch. If it takes another one it would be up against the ropes," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of fixed income investment at PineBridge Investments in Tokyo.

The 10-year JGB yield has more than doubled since hitting a record low of 0.195 percent on Jan 20. It rose as high as 0.450 percent this week and last stood at 0.390 percent.

For speculators, jumping on the bandwagon was obvious. Even yields on short-term bonds turned negative because brokerage dealers could sell them at a lower yield, meaning a higher price, to the BOJ.

But few real-money investors - institutions that buy bonds to hold for reasonably long periods - joined the fray as yields were simply too low for them to accept, market players said, making the market even more speculative and vulnerable to upsets.

Then came a shock, and from an unlikely place. The Swiss central bank's abrupt decision to scrap its ceiling for Swiss franc exchange on Jan. 15 was an eye-opener on the risk of counting on the central bank too much, market players said.

To be sure, analysts say conditions in which the two central banks manage their policy are very different. The BOJ is widely expected to keep its stimulus in place in the foreseeable future, or could even expand it further.

Still, for a market that completely relied on a central bank's highly unorthodox policy, the franc-cap shock was enough to boost volatility, which in turn has the potential to severely destabilise markets.

It was this vicious circle that led to a bear market in 2003, when the 10-year yield oscillated from 0.430 percent to 1.675 percent in about three months. Ten-year JGB futures price fell 7.6 percent.

"Because of high volatility, the market's risk capacity has dwindled. Although the market is cheaper than before, people cannot buy," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

