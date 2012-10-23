BRIEF-Fitch says expansionary Singapore budget targets structural issues
TOKYO Oct 23 The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds rose to 1.955 percent on Tuesday, the highest since April 6, on concerns over Japan's fiscal situation.
The Ministry of Finance said it would hold a meeting with JGB primary dealers on Friday to discuss contingency plans in case there was a delay in the passage of a deficit-financing bond bill.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.
TOKYO, Feb 22 The dollar lost ground in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues as to the pace of interest rate hikes, while Europe's political woes kept a bruised euro under pressure.