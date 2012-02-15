TOKYO Feb 15 The yield on the two-year Japanese government bond dropped to its lowest level since October 2010 on Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy.

The two-year yield fell a basis point to 0.105 percent .

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan eased policy by expanding its asset-buying programme by 10 trillion yen ($127.57 billion) to 65 trillion yen, with all of increase to be used to buy JGBs.

Because the BOJ only buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity, the easing benefits the short end most, causing the curve to steepen. Earlier on Wednesday, the yield on the five-year Japanese government bond fell a basis point and a half to 0.310 percent , a three-month low. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)