TOKYO, April 4 Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell to record lows on Thursday in their biggest one-day decline in nearly a decade after the Bank of Japan embarked on aggressive monetary expansion steps to revive the economy.

The 10-year yield slipped 12.5 basis points to 0.425 percent, breaking its previous record low of 0.430 percent hit in June 2003.

The BOJ measures included adopting a new balance sheet target and pledging to double its government debt holdings in two years.