BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
TOKYO, April 4 Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell to record lows on Thursday in their biggest one-day decline in nearly a decade after the Bank of Japan embarked on aggressive monetary expansion steps to revive the economy.
The 10-year yield slipped 12.5 basis points to 0.425 percent, breaking its previous record low of 0.430 percent hit in June 2003.
The BOJ measures included adopting a new balance sheet target and pledging to double its government debt holdings in two years.
TOKYO, March 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, benefitting from a weaker yen after the dollar gained when U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to raise interest rates next week.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc is working to mend its relationship with regulators as pressure mounts for the company to improve its business practices and temper Chief Executive Travis Kalanick's aggressive leadership style.