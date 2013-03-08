TOKYO, March 8 The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds marked their biggest plunge in 2 1/2 years on Friday, after a sale of the maturity prompted a wave of shortcovering.

The 30-year yield skidded 10 basis points to 1.690 percent, their sharpest intraday move since September 2010, and moving back toward a 2-1/2 year low of 1.625 percent hit on Tuesday.

Ahead of the 30-year auction, the yield rose as high as 1.795 percent.