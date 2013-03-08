DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news
TOKYO, March 8 The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds marked their biggest plunge in 2 1/2 years on Friday, after a sale of the maturity prompted a wave of shortcovering.
The 30-year yield skidded 10 basis points to 1.690 percent, their sharpest intraday move since September 2010, and moving back toward a 2-1/2 year low of 1.625 percent hit on Tuesday.
Ahead of the 30-year auction, the yield rose as high as 1.795 percent.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.