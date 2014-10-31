BRIEF-Erickson Inc says reorganization plan confirmed by bankruptcy court
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
TOKYO Oct 31 The yield on 30-year Japanese government bonds fell to 1.520 percent on Friday after the BOJ said it may increase buying in long maturities following its surprise monetary easing.
The 30-year yield fell 13 basis points to 1.520 percent, its lowest level since April 2013. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Investar Holding Corporation announces pricing of subordinated notes offering
