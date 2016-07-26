BRIEF-JAKKS announces retirement of $27.59 million of company's 2018 convertible senior notes
TOKYO, July 26 An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday set a highest accepted yield of 0.345 percent, with 31.764 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 0.345 pct Issue price 102.04 yen Coupon rate 0.40 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 31.7647 pct Total bids 1.1559 bln yen Accepted bids 399.5 bln yen Issue date July 28, 2016 Maturity date March 20, 2056 Bid-to-cover ratio 2.89 (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)
KIEV/MOSCOW, Jan 31 Ukraine and Russia blamed each other on Tuesday for a surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine over recent days that has led to the highest casualty toll in weeks and cut off power and water to thousands of civilians on the front line.
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.