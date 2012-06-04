TOKYO, June 4 Japanese government bonds extended
gains, pushing benchmark yields to a nine-year low on Monday, as
downbeat U.S. employment data added to fears about the impact of
Europe's deepening debt crisis.
* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point
to 0.800 percent, after earlier dropping to 0.790 percent, its
lowest level since July 2003.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended morning
trade up 0.13 point at 143.95 after rising as high as 144.06,
the highest level for the front-month contract since October
2010.
* The finance ministry will offer 10-year notes on Tuesday
and 30-year bonds on Thursday.
* "Investors are repelled by these levels, but will still be
buyers at the auctions, because there's nowhere else for funds
to go," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset
management firm in Tokyo.
If the 10-year coupon is set at 0.800 percent, if would be
the lowest since October 2010, he said.
* Underpinning demand for bonds, Tokyo's broader Topix index
fell to a its lowest levels since late 1983 in morning
trade.
* The monthly U.S. payrolls report on Friday showed
employers added only 69,000 workers in May, far short of the
150,000 predicted by economists. The jobless rate unexpectedly
edged up to 8.2 percent from 8.1 percent in
April.
The downbeat employment numbers added to expectations that
the U.S. central bank will decide to buy more bonds to stimulate
the economy.
The data helped push yields on benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes as low as 1.442 percent, the lowest
level in records going back to the early 1800s, wh ile German
10-year yields fell as low as 1.129 percent and
German two-year yields pushed further into negative
territory.
* The yield on the 20-year JGB fell 1.5 basis
point to 1.605 percent, after earlier dropping as low as 1.590
percent.
* The five-year JGB yield dropped half a basis
point to 0.195 percent, matching its Friday low which was its
lowest level since June 2003.
($1 = 78.153 yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite, Editing by Eric Meijer)