* 10-yr yield hits 9-yr low after U.S. jobs data
* 10-yr futures edge down after rising to 19-month high
* Shirakawa warns of risks of further bond buys
TOKYO, June 4 Japanese government bonds came off
their session highs on Monday ahead of a 10-year sale, but not
before benchmark yields hit another nine-year low as downbeat
U.S. jobs data added to fears about the impact of Europe's
deepening debt crisis.
Japan's finance ministry will offer 2.3 trillion yen of
10-year notes on Tuesday, followed by a 30-year bond auction on
Thursday.
"The market lost its momentum today because domestic
investors were reluctant to chase the market higher ahead of the
10-year auction tomorrow," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"Some investors thought it was time to lock in profits
rather than build further long positions, and traders are
preparing themselves for this week's two auctions, leading the
yield curve to show a mild bear steepening bias," she said.
The 10-year JGB yield added half a basis
point to 0.815 percent, after dropping to 0.790 percent in the
morning session, its lowest level since July 2003.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended down 0.03
point at 143.79 after rising as high as 144.06 in the morning,
the highest level for the front-month contract since October
2010.
'REPELLED BY THESE LEVELS'
Market participants expect the 10-year sale to meet decent
demand against the current backdrop of global uncertainly.
"Investors are repelled by these levels, but will still be
buyers at the auctions, because there's nowhere else for funds
to go," said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset
management firm in Tokyo.
If the 10-year coupon is set at 0.800 percent, if would be
the lowest since October 2010, he said.
Underpinning demand for bonds on Monday, Tokyo's broader
Topix index fell to its lowest level since late 1983 in
morning trade, before ending the day down 1.9 percent.
On Friday, the monthly U.S. payrolls report showed employers
added only 69,000 workers in May, far short of the 150,000
predicted by economists.
The data helped push yields on benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury notes as low as 1.442 percent, the lowest
level in records going back to the early 1800s, wh ile German
two-year yields pushed further into negative
territory.
The dismal jobs data added to expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will decide to buy more bonds to stimulate the
economy, but Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa expressed
caution on Monday about increasing the BOJ's planned purchases
of government bonds.
"If the BOJ pressed on too aggressively with purchases of
government bonds, it could briefly push down long-term yields
but subsequently trigger a jump in yields as bond markets would
be too dependent on the central bank's purchases," he told a
forum.
The yield on the 20-year JGB rose 1.5 basis
point to 1.635 percent, after earlier dropping as low as 1.590
percent.
The five-year JGB yield added half a basis
point to 0.205 percent, after falling as low as 0.195 percent
earlier. That matched its Friday low, which was its lowest level
since June 2003.
($1 = 78.153 yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)